Gervonta Davis knocks Leo Santa Cruz out cold with vicious uppercut

Leo Santa Cruz showed up to the Alamodome intending to throw down with one of boxing’s scariest knockout artists.

Gervonta Davis responded in kind and delivered the type of dramatic ending that fans crave.

The 9,000 or so socially distanced fans in attendance in San Antonio, Texas, witnessed an explosive main event filled with non-stop action as Santa Cruz and Davis engaged in a firefight. Santa Cruz looked good early and won the first two rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards. But Davis stuck to his game plan and in the sixth round connected on a surefire Knockout of the Year contender with an uppercut for the ages.

As Santa Cruz lay motionless on the canvas for the first time in his boxing career, Davis celebrated earning the WBA lightweight and WBA super featherweight titles in the biggest win, and knockout, of his career.

Praise for the “uppercut from hell” began pouring in on social media moments after the finish with even one of MMA’s biggest names showing some appreciation for Davis’ extraordinary power.

My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man “Tank” Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible!@ProperWhiskey fight night 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

With the victory, Davis remains undefeated and improves to 24-0 with 23 knockouts and becomes the first boxer to win titles in two divisions since 1988 when Sugar Ray Leonard beat Donnie Lalonde for the WBC super middleweight and WBC light heavyweight titles.

The two-division champion proved his fights are must-see TV and despite the hefty price tag attached to his first pay-per-view event, buyers were likely not regretting making the purchase.

"First, I want to say, I'm a pay-per-view star. Second, I ain't dodging nobody," Davis said in his post-fight interview. "I'm going to continue to show the world that I’m No. 1. I don't have to call nobody out. I'm the top dog and everyone knows that. Just set them up and I'll knock them down, one by one."

Santa Cruz, who seemed to be OK after regaining consciousness and leaving the ring on his own feet, moves to 37-2.

