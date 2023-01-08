Gervonta Davis-Hector Garcia live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

The first pay-per-view of 2023 features undefeated Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) against unheralded and unbeaten Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on Showtime PPV at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Davis is an outstanding fighter who is one of the world's best, as well as a guy who has proven to be a ticket-seller. He's a guy you'd want people to see fight, because his fights are almost always action-packed and entertaining. And Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs), who fights Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event, is on the verge of being a superstar and is a huge KO artist. That said, the PPV price of $74.99 may is quite steep for fans hoping to enjoy a competitive night of fights.

The PPV card consists of four fights. The opener is Demetrius Andrade against Demond Nicholson, then "Speedy" Rashidi Ellis faces Roiman Villa. The co-main event has rising star Ennis against Chukhadzhian and the main event pits Davis and Garcia.

Andrade is a -2500 favorite over Nicholson, who is +1000 at BetMGM. Ellis is -700 against Villa, who is +500.

Ennis, who will fight for the interim IBF welterweight title, is a -5000 favorite over Chukhadzhian, who is +1400. And Davis is a -1200 favorite over Garcia, who is +700.

Yahoo Sports will have complete coverage of the pay-per-view, so keep it locked here for all the news and results from the card.

Gervonta Davis-Hector Garcia live blog

Gervonta Davis-Hector Garcia main card, odds (Start time 9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV)

Odds via BetMGM.

Lightweight: Gervonta Davis (-1200) vs. Hector Garcia (+700)

Welterweight: Jaron “Boots” Ennis (-5000) vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (+1400)

Welterweight: Rashidi Ellis (-700) vs. Roiman Villa (+500)

Super middleweight: Demetrius Andrade (-2500) vs. Demond Nicholson (+1000)

Gervonta Davis-Hector Garcia PPV Countdown (Live now on YouTube)

Super welterweight: Vito Mielnicki, Jr. vs. Omar Rosales

Super lightweight: Brandun Lee vs. Diego Luque

Super welterweight: Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West