Gervonta Davis eyes Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell winner after stunning knockout win

Gervonta Davis is keen to fight the winner of Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell next after his stunning victory over Leo Santa Cruz.

The American, who now holds world titles at both lightweight and super featherweight, pulled off a spectacular sixth-round knockout against the Mexican.

After absorbing a straight right from Santa Cruz, Davis blocked the same punch before slipping a third and countering with a perfect left hook to leave his opponent unconscious.

Garcia takes on Campbell on 5 December for a WBC belt as the lightweight division hots up following Teofimo Lopez’s victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko.

And Floyd Mayweather’s protege, known as Tank, is eager to face his compatriot or the Briton next, while opening the door to another trip to fight in the UK, having defeated Liam Walsh in London in 2017 by stoppage in the third round.

Adjustment....hit me with the first left...second one I blocked....3rd I slipped and countered. That’s all she wrote! #TheONE pic.twitter.com/Maw23vjWy5 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 1, 2020

“I know about both guys, they’re tremendous fighters,” Davis told The Independent. “I can take the winner.”

“I’ll fight either of them, they’re both great opponents. Luke Campbell is a great fighter, it certainly won’t be easy for Garcia.

“My eyes are definitely on this fight as I’d love to take on the winner.

“It’s a great fight and it’s hard to pick a winner, both can fight and both are elite. I’m a fan of the sport, so I’ll definitely be watching.

“May the best man win and then they can fight me next. We can definitely do it in the UK too [if Campbell wins], I love it there after fighting Walsh and really appreciate the support over there.”