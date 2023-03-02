Gervon Dexter Sr. runs official 4.88-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Florida Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. runs official 4.88-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
The NFL Players Association’s report cards for all 32 teams found that the vast majority of players think highly of their strength coaches. The Ravens were a major exception. The NFLPA report card gave 16 teams’ strength coaches a grade of either A or A+, and only two teams got a grade lower than B. [more]
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
The Chiefs produced some low grades in the recently released NFLPA Player Report Card.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
The Patriots didn't fare very well in the NFLPA's recent player survey, but if you ask Matt Judon and Carl Davis, the Ravens have a far worse issue on their strength staff.
Cam Brown knows how dangerous Justin Fields is and doesn't understand why the Bears would trade the budding star quarterback.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
Grant Williams was a healthy scratch Wednesday night for the first time since May 2021. So, why didn't the Celtics forward see the floor? Our Chris Forsberg believes there are two main factors at play.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. Here are five players to keep an eye on, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Columnist Jason Williams asks: What will it take for Reds fans to forgive the Castellini family after last year? The answer is more complex than just winning.