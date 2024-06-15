Gerrit Cole strikes out 10 in potential final rehab start with Triple-A

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made his third rehab start in the minor leagues on Friday night, this time with the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

In what could potentially be his final rehab start before he rejoins the Yankees next week -- manager Aaron Boone would not commit to a timeline -- Cole was dominant against the Rochester Red Wings. The reigning AL Cy Young winner pitched 4.1 innings, giving up just two hits, and one unearned run while striking out 10 batters.

After throwing 57 pitches on Sunday with Somerset, Cole threw 70 pitches (46 strikes).

According to YES Network's Conor Foley, Cole's fastball averaged 94.6 mph and maxed out at 97.8 mph.

The only blemish to Cole’s ledger was that unearned run, which was a result of a fielding error by prospect Ben Rice. Rice, a catcher by trade, started at first base and dropped a throw from the shortstop to allow the runner to be safe and reach second base.

A Riley Adams single later, and Rochester got their first and only run off of Cole.