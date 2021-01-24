Gerrit Cole reacts to Yankees acquiring former Pirates teammate Jameson Taillon

Gerrit Cole vs Rays

The Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jameson Taillon, bringing a former teammate of ace Gerrit Cole's into the fold entering the 2021 season.



Taillon and Cole pitched together in Pittsburgh from 2016-17 before the Pirates traded Cole to Houston Jan. 13, 2018.

Once the trade became official, Cole talked to the New York Post about his "resilient" former teammate.

“I told (the Yankees), if you are going to bet on somebody, if you are going to go to battle with someone, that Jameson is the guy you want next to you,” Cole said. “He is not fazed. He always makes people around him better. He is one of the most resilient people I have ever known.”

Taillon has been rattled by injury early in his career, but tossed 191.0 innings in 2019.



“He is champing at the bit to get back,” Cole said. “He will put himself in a good position (in New York) to adapt to all things because he is a pro.”

The Taillon move looks to be the final starting rotation move the Yankees make this offseason, having recently signed Corey Kluber.

Cole, Kluber and Tallion will likely join Jordan Montgomery in the rotation, while one of Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt, Mike King, and Jonathan Loaisiga could plug in as a fifth starter while Luis Severino recovers from Tommy John surgery -- he's expected to return in the summer.

The Yankees sent Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith to Pittsburgh in the deal.