Gerrit Cole pulled after just six outs as Red Sox stun Yankees early in AL wild card game

In a one-game playoff game against the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn't afford to wait.

Thus, we all witnessed something no one could've predicted in the American League wild card game: In the bottom of the third inning, with the Yankees trailing 3-0 and two men on base with no outs, Cole walked off the mound and into the dugout. His night ended after 50 pitches — only 30 were strikes.

Xander Bogaerts blasted a 427-foot, two-run homer off Cole in the first, then Kyle Schwarber launched a solo shot in the third. Cole then allowed two more to reach base before Boone yanked him.

Gerrit Cole has been pulled from tonight's game after giving up 3 runs in 2+ IP to the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/mpXmqYyR9g — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 6, 2021

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Yankees pull Gerrit Cole after six out vs. Red Sox in AL Wild Card