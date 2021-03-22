Gerrit Cole opens up on Yankees' pitching depth, starting catcher as end of spring training nears

Gerrit Cole throws pitch 3/1

In his second-to-last start of spring training, Yankees ace RHP Gerrit Cole took a step closer to Opening Day.

He allowed one run -- a solo homer -- on four hits and struck out eight while walking one in a spring-high five innings Sunday as the Yankees rolled to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I think you just continue to push a little bit, but understanding that you're pretty much right there," Cole said. "So I think it's just a little bit of feel. Take it one step at a time, I guess, and see where we're at."



Through four starts at spring training, Cole is 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA, yielding five runs on 13 hits (three homers) while striking out 19 and walking three. Cole is locked in on his own progression ahead of a season-opening game against the Blue Jays next Thursday, April 1, and he sees the same development unfolding for the Yankees' overall pitching staff overall.

"Just getting to know people, trying to integrate new teammates into the team this year and excited for (RHP Luis Severino) and a couple of the other guys down at the bottom to make some contributions as well," Cole said. "We've really had some nice conversations, gotten to know each other on a personal level and when we start to get into the season where we're all together on the bench every single day, I think that's when some of those conversations about what we're actually doing within the games kind of comes forward. Right now, 'Hey, how you doing? What's your routine like? Trying to get to know you.' And we've checked all those boxes so far. It's been fun."

Cole projects as the Yankees' starter for Opening Day, and starting catcher is a spot that appears to have some clarity. Manager Aaron Boone revealed Sunday that Gary Sanchez was expected to catch Cole in the 2021 opener, but Cole acknowledged the overall position's growth -- including Kyle Higashioka.

"I think all our catchers have come in super prepared, working hard," Cole said. "Everybody's been healthy, for the most part. It's good to see Kyle out there today and feeling good. And so, I've gotten to work with everybody and we're really laying a good foundation as a group to getting after the season this year. So it's been a lot of positive sides."

