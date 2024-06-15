Gerrit Cole joins Yankees in Boston, unsure of next steps

Gerrit Cole was back with the Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, but there is no indication yet on when he will officially return to the team.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award, who has been out all season with nerve irritation in his right arm, told reporters he “feels really good” following his third rehab outing on Friday. He tossed 70 pitches in 4.1 innings and struck out 10 but said he did not know what the next steps would be.

Manager Aaron Boone said they would walk through those steps over the next couple of days.

It is certainly possible Cole could be activated from the injured list ahead of the Yankees’ upcoming homestand against the Baltimore Orioles, which would line Cole up to pitch as early as Tuesday.

Cole said he had not considered it as a possibility and added that when he does return, he does not anticipate to be built back up to 100 pitches.

Added Cole: “There is still going to be a ways to go.”