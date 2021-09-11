Gerrit Cole injury update: Aaron Boone shares latest on ace RHP, Yankees' starting rotation plan

Gerrit Cole walks off with trainer 9/7

The Yankees have a blueprint in mind for ace RHP Gerrit Cole to return from injury, manager Aaron Boone revealed Saturday before a 7:40 p.m. game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Cole, who left this past Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with a tight left hamstring, was slated for a bullpen before the Subway Series' second game got underway.

"He's throwing a 'pen today," Boone said. "We'll get through that 'pen today. And then if all goes well there, hopefully, early this week, next week."



While the Yankees wait on Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA), a pair of options are at Boone's disposal for Sunday's finale with the Mets, an 8 p.m. start.

"We'll see," Boone said. "I mean, again, we'll get through tonight and then kind of finalize. Could be (RHP) Clarke Schmidt. Could be (LHP) Andrew Heaney. Could be a combination. Could be some kind of bullpen factor. We'll get through tonight and make that call for tomorrow."

Elsewhere on the starting-rotation front, RHP Domingo German -- who has not pitched since July 31 due to shoulder inflammation -- will begin a rehab assignment.

"Actually, he's going to pitch in a game next," Boone said of German. "He'll pitch for -- I don't know which affiliate, but he's scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday."