Gerrit Cole likely will be the most valued free-agent pitcher Major League Baseball has ever seen.

Just about every team with the budget to do so will be breaking out the checkbook in pursuit of the 29-year-old.

One team that has been linked to Cole for several reasons is the Giants, and San Francisco broadcaster Mike Krukow is exuberant about the potential of seeing Cole in a Giants uniform.

"Oh, hell yes, who doesn't want Gerrit Cole," Krukow said on "The TK Show" with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami.

The Giants have a unique, familial connection to Cole, as shortstop Brandon Crawford famously is the brother-in-law of the former Astros ace. Cole and Crawford also were college teammates at UCLA.

"I'm thinking, ‘Ok Craw, here's the sales pitch of the year,'" Krukow said. "‘You gotta convince him that it's just the place to be.'"

There have been reports that Cole, a Newport Beach native, would like to return to the West Coast.

Krukow also expressed an interest in Anthony Rendon, who just helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series Victory over Cole's Astros.

While the Giants would be incredibly lucky to land either of these superstar players, both are going to command contracts well north of $200 million.

It remains to be seen whether Farhan Zaidi will make the necessary financial commitment to land one of these players.

We'll all find out this winter just how good of a recruiter Crawford really is.

Gerrit Cole to Giants in MLB free agency? Mike Krukow is all for it originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area