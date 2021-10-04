Gerrit Cole downplays supposed beef with J.D. Martinez, Red Sox ahead of Wild Card Game

BOSTON — Gerrit Cole said it’s not personal. At this year’s All-Star Game, a highlighted video made the rounds on Twitter that had Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez chatting in Spanish with All-Stars from the Blue Jays about the Yankees ace. The video is enhanced to where Martinez is heard to be saying that Cole snubbed the Red Sox All-Stars who said hello to him earlier in the day. It blew up even more when Cole’s wife Amy replied on Twitter that Martinez “made it up.”

“I don’t recall having tons of conversations with them, they were kind of on other sides of the clubhouse. Certainly don’t remember some of the exchanges that have been reported,” Cole said Monday before rain washed out the Yankees’ workout before Tuesday night’s American League Wild Card Game.

“But I was still kind of not feeling too hot those couple days there coming out of Houston,” Cole said. “So I wasn’t maybe quite myself. But also, maybe it wasn’t quite what other people try to portray me like.”

It’s not certain that Cole will have to face Martinez on Tuesday night. The Red Sox slugger, who is usually the designated hitter, had to play right field on Sunday as Boston finished their regular season in a National League park. He slipped on second base while running out to right field and twisted his left ankle. Martinez finished the regular season with 28 homers and 99 RBIs.

While he didn’t respond directly to Martinez at the time, they did face off a few days later in the Bronx and Cole struck him out three times. In 32 plate appearances against Cole, Martinez is hitting .240/.375/.560 with two home runs and 12 strikeouts.

“It’s very well-documented, his evolution into the player that he’s become today, along with the incredible talent that he has ... He’s got some magic and he’s got a lot of talent,” Cole said. “I feel like inevitably in this game, you’re going to run into people who put good swings on good pitches sometimes. But in the end, you can’t control how good of a swing they take. You can only control how good of a pitch you make. That’s the focus when you face really impactful hitters like that.”