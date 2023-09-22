Gerrit Cole bolsters Cy Young case with dominant win over Blue Jays

NEW YORK — Likely pitching his final game in the Bronx this season, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole flirted with perfection Thursday night against the Blue Jays and again bolstered his case for his first-ever Cy Young Award.

The right-hander dominated Toronto over eight innings, surrendering only one run on two hits while striking out nine in the Yankees’ 5-3 win.

Armed with a mid-90s fastball and sharp knuckle-curve, Cole retired Toronto’s first 16 batters before Alejandro Kirk lined a clean double to right-center on his 69th pitch of the night.

The 33-year-old Cole picked up the win to improve to 14-4. Thursday marked the 25th time in 32 starts he limited an opponent to two runs or fewer. It was Cole’s second-longest outing of the season, trailing only his complete-game shutout against the Twins on April 16.

Cole finished within the top five of Cy Young Award voting in five previous seasons but has never won the annual pitching honor. His 2.75 ERA this year leads the American League, as do his 200 innings pitched. His 14 wins are tied for second among AL pitchers, while his 217 strikeouts rank third.

His Cy Young competition includes Seattle’s Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.06 ERA), Minnesota’s Sonny Gray (8-7, 2.84 ERA) and Houston’s Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.20 ERA).

“He’s really put it all together from a consistency standpoint, game in and game out,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Whether it’s been an outing where he’s dominating, or in games where it’s been a struggle for him, he’s managed situations, tough innings, really well. He’s constantly been willing to make little adjustments.”

Toronto pushed across its only run against Cole when Matt Chapman doubled in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch.

Thursday figures to be Cole’s final start at home this season, with the Yankees’ playoff odds dwindling and the team set to play its final six games on the road, beginning Tuesday in Toronto. Cole earned a standing ovation after Kirk grounded out to end the eighth inning and tipped his cap to the cheering crowd as he walked off the mound.

The Blue Jays threatened in the ninth, loading the bases against closer Clay Holmes and sending up pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero as the tying run. Guerrero grounded into a run-scoring force out, and after a Gleyber Torres throwing error allowed Chapman to reach, Spencer Horwitz grounded out to end the game.

Cole received near-instant run support Thursday, with Jake Bauers clubbing a three-run home run in the first inning against Blue Jays starter José Berríos. The big swing was the 12th homer of the season for Bauers, who was playing in his first game in a week.

Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge later contributed RBI doubles for the Yankees.

The offensive outburst was in great contrast to Cole’s previous start in the Bronx, when he received a no-decision despite hurling seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 10. The Yankees were no-hit for 10 1/3 innings in that game but ultimately won in the 13th.

Cole followed that outing with five gritty innings last Friday in Pittsburgh, where he pitched the first five years of his career. He spent two seasons with Houston before signing a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees before the 2020 campaign.

His first year with the Yankees was shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In each of the three seasons since, Cole has made at least 30 starts, struck out at least 200 batters, won at least 13 games and made the All-Star Game, including starting it this year.

Cole continued cruising even after the late-July loss of Jose Trevino, his primary catcher, to a season-ending wrist tear. Ben Rortvedt has caught Cole ever since, even after the Sept. 1 call-up of top prospect Austin Wells, who has played regularly this month.

With Thursday’s win, the Yankees avoided a three-game sweep and played spoiler against the AL East-rival Blue Jays (85-68), who are now just a half-game ahead of Seattle and Texas for the second AL wild-card spot.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and pushed the Yankees’ record to 77-76 with nine to play. They haven’t finished a year with a losing record since 1992, a stretch covering 30 seasons.

The Yankees begin their final home series Friday night against Arizona, with newly acquired Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA) set to pitch against the Diamondbacks’ Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA).