Gerrick Gordon commits to Rutgers over Louisville, Miami and South Carolina offers

Rutgers football added yet another offensive lineman on Sunday with the commitment of three-star Gerrick Gordon from Florida.

Gordon picked Rutgers from an offer list that included Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, South Carolina, SMU, Tulane and West Virginia among others

247Sports ranks him as. the No. 53 interior offensive lineman in the nation. He is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Florida).

He is the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the nation per Rivals. Gordon was offered by Rutgers in March.

Gordon’s commitment came following his official visit to the Scarlet Knights over the weekend. He was one of several high-profile recruits on campus over the weekend.

Gordon posted his commitment on early Sunday afternoon.

He tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and several members of the staff in his social media post about his commitment. Included in the post is Latish Kinsler, a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) consultant who provides recruiting guidance for high school athletes.

Kinsler is a former college standout at Cincinnati who played in the NFL.

The commitment of Gordon gives Rutgers 20 committed players as part of their 2025 recruiting class.

