Gerri Colombe wins Bowl thriller on day one of Aintree Grand National meeting

The favourite Gerri Colombe held off the challenge of Ahoy Senor to win the William Hill Bowl on the opening day of the Aintree Grand National meeting.

The 9-4 chance, ridden by Jack Kennedy, came to the Liverpool track after finishing second in last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Gordon Elliott-trained horse jumped into contention at the second last and took the last alongside Ahoy Senor.

He then showed his strength on the run-in to win by half a length.

