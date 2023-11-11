Gerri Colombe: Gordon Elliott's star youngster snatches win in Down Royal chase

Gerri Colombe looked beaten at the last but produced a huge late race to snatch victory in the Down Royal Grade One chase

Gerri Colombe produced a late burst to snatch a dramatic victory over last year's winner Envoi Allen in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Gordon Elliott's 4-7 favourite looked beaten two from home after being hampered by stable mate Conflated.

But jockey Jack Kennedy coaxed a huge finish out of the star youngster as he passed Rachael Blackmore's horse in the final stride to win by a neck.

"I didn't think he was going to get up," Kennedy told RTE Sport.

"Conflated jumped violently left at the second last which left Envoi Allen up.

"I then had a bit of scare when he over-jumped the last but to be fair to him, he dug deep."

Only four horses went to post but it was still a high-class field with Henry de Bromhead's 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo also lining up alongside stable mate Envoi Allen.

Conflated, himself a winner of last year's Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, made all the early running but all four were still in contention two from home before Minella Indo dropped back.

After being interfered with by Conflated after the second last, Gerri Colombe had been forced to dart to the right.

That left him more than a length in arrears of the leading duo at the last but Kennedy's promptings led Elliott's youngster to produce a dramatic run on the outside as he got up in the final stride to pip Blackmore's 3-1 shot.

Conflated, who was priced at 17-2, was a further length back in third after also running a superb race in the Down Royal Grade One feature.