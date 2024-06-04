Gerrard closes in on Rangers duo - gossip

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq are ramping up their summer plans by preparing a move for Rangers defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson. (Al-Riyadiya)

Rangers are interested in signing defender Reuell Walters with the 19-year-old having rejected the offer of a new contract by Arsenal. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has prioritised signing a prolific striker this summer. (Football Insider)

Rıdvan Yılmaz says he has no interest in leaving Rangers despite the 23-year-old Turk facing competition for the left-back position from summer signing Jefte. (The Herald)

Panama centre-half Jose Cordoba headed for Norwich City instead of Rangers from Levski Sofia because the English club were willing to pay more up front in a transfer fee and more in wages to the 23-year-old. (Tema Sport)

Damian Garcia has seen his "desire" questioned by Penarol head coach Diego Aguirre after the 20-year-old midfielder failed to sign a new contract amid links with Rangers. (Glasgow Times)

