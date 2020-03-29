The Lions have signed a free agent wide receiver away from a division rival.

Geronimo Allison, who has played the first four years of his career in Green Bay, signed with Detroit today.

The 26-year-old Allison had a career-high 34 catches last season, but he also had a career-low average of 8.4 yards per catch. In 2018 Allison was off to an excellent start to the season, with 19 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games, but injuries limited him to just one catch the rest of the way.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Allison is getting a one-year deal worth $910,000, with a $137,500 signing bonus.

Geronimo Allison signs with Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk