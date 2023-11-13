George Jenkins junior Dylan Cardosi was the only medalist from Polk County at the 2023 FHSAA Class 4A Swimming and Diving Championships at FAST in Ocala.

Cardosi finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.38. He swam 50.41 in the preliminaries to qualify sixth. Cardosi also qualified for the state meet in the 200 freestyle. He finished 19th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:44.01.

Also for Jenkins, Luis Perdomo Leyva finished 19th in the preliminaries with a time of 48.23.

George Jenkins junior Dylan Cardosi finished sixth in the 100 butterfly on Friday in the 2023 FHSAA Class 4A Swimming and Diving Championships.

In the relays, George Jenkins finished 19th in the boys 200 medley relay preliminaries and 17th in the 400 freestyle relay.

For the girls, George Jenkins Leah Parker finished 13th and McKenzie Hilton finished 19th in diving. Freshman Sara Ledezma just barely missed qualifying for the finals. She qualified 17th with a time of 24.86, .15 out of 16th.Winter Haven's Layla Henson finished 20th in diving.

Class 2A state meet: Hardman wins 2 more medals at state plus all the Polk highlights from region swim meets

3A: Kathleen's Ketchum fifth

Kathleen junior Ethan Ketchum finished fifth in boys diving in the Class 3A state meet.

Ketchum was the only Polk County athlete in the 3A state meet. He finished with 387.90 points. Mitchell's Finn Beaty was fourth with 405.45 points, and Sebring's Matthew Pettit was sixth with 361.60 points. Feltcher's Maxwell Shaver won the event with 502.50 points.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Geroge Jenkins' Cardosi top Polk finisher at 4A state meet