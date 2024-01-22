Germie Bernard picks Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer out of transfer portal

Alabama football and Kalen DeBoer have landed another former Washington player via the transfer portal.

Germie Bernard, a wide receiver, has announced he will transfer to play for his former coach in Tuscaloosa, Bernard announced Sunday to On3.

He spent the past season at Washington under DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Bernard started in seven games while seeing playing time in 14 of 15 matchups. He finished the year having tallied 34 receptions for 419 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He was part of a crowded receiver room at Washington that also featured Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk. So there was somewhat of a limit as to the size of the role Bernard could play considering all the talent there.

Alabama has also added former Washington quarterback Austin Mack and former Washington center Parker Brailsford via the transfer portal.

Prior to transferring to Washington, Bernard played for Michigan State in 2022, catching seven receptions for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bernard, who's 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was a four-star prospect out of Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 37 receiver in the 2022 class.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Germie Bernard: Alabama football adds receiver from transfer portal