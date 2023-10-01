Germie Bernard and Dillon Johnson praise ‘family oriented’ Washington squad after win at Arizona

Student-athletes Germie Bernard and Dillon Johnson join Pac-12 Networks after No. 7 Washington football beat Arizona by a final score of 31-24 on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Tucson. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.