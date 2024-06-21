Germany's Undav wants the winning taste of döner again

Germany's Deniz Undav answers questions from journalists during the team press conference, ahead of Sunday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match against Switzerland. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany forward Deniz Undav loved having a döner kebab as a squad reward for beating Hungary in their second Euro 2024 group match, and seemed less than impressed with the return to normal footballer food.

"It was great to eat döner. Today it was pasta and vegetables again," he smirked during a news conference on Friday.

Germany have already qualified for the last 16 following Wednesday's 2-0 win, where VfB Stuttgart's Undav and club team-mate Chris Führich were introduced as substitutes to join Maximilian Mittelstädt on their home ground.

Undav added: "It was a great feeling. You could see that I was happy on the pitch. There's nothing better than making your tournament debut for the national team in front of a home crowd."

Germany want to finish top of Group A with another good performance against Switzerland on Sunday. Julian Nagelsmann's side smashed Scotland 5-1 in the opener.

Nagelsmann held training behind closed doors on Friday with his focus on a third group win out of three, even though a draw is enough to finish top.

Undav added: "We know about Switzerland's quality. We will have team meetings today and tomorrow. We have a game plan."

Stuttgart stunned the Bundesliga this season by finishing second, partly due to the 18 goals from Undav and great combination play down the left between Führich and Mittelstädt.

Undav is on loan from English Premier League side Brighton but reaffirmed his desire to continue at Stuttgart following a conversation with Brighton's new German coach Fabian Hürzeler.

"I've had contact with Fabian, a phone call," the 27-year-old said. "He told me what he thinks of me. Now let's see. I've already expressed my wish around 290 times. I feel right at home in Stuttgart."