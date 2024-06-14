Germany's Scholz hopes for a bright, successful Euro 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sits at the start of the cabinet meeting in the Federal Chancellery. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes for a successful and diverse Euro 2024 championship in Germany, a government spokesman said on Friday.

The championship kicks off in the southern German city of Munich later on Friday and ends with the final in Berlin on July 14.

"The chancellor is looking forward to a colourful sea of flags. From his point of view, the more colourful the better," deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner said in Berlin.

"In addition to black, red and gold [of the German flag], he is also looking forward to many other colours and flags of the tournament teams."

Germany warmly welcomes Europe and all football fans and also hopes for "a celebration of solidarity," said Büchner.

Scholz would be rooting for the German team and national coach Julian Nagelsmann in Friday's opener against Scotland and plans to be in the stadium for the team's final group match against Switzerland on June 23 in Frankfurt, according to the spokesman.