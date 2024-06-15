Germany's Rüdiger dismisses new index finger gesture debate

Germany's Antonio Ruediger in action during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger has to defend himself again over a gesture in a photo perceived by some as Islamist, this time in connection with an official Euro 2024 photo from the ruling body UEFA.

Rüdiger, a practising Muslim, had posted a photo of himself in a white robe on a prayer mat in March at the start of the Ramadan fasting period on Instagram, with his right index finger pointing up.

The gesture was criticised as Islamist by some but Rüdiger, the German Football Federation and experts all dismissed this.

Rüdiger is now seen with the same gesture, along with many other players from various teams and religions, in official UEFA tournament photos.

"The photo was taken as part of the official UEFA shoot for the Euro. Several dozen other players from all kinds of European teams also struck this pose. There are more than 50 player photos, also because it was requested by the UEFA photographer," Rüdiger told the Bild paper.

"The way I am discussed regardless of that I have already explained in detail in March and that is of course still the case and will never change."

UEFA insisted: "The symbol shown in the pictures - like many others shown during the photo sessions - is a typical celebration pose and - due to UEFA's objective - must not be associated with religious and/or political implications."