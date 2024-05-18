Germany's Pavlovic suffers ankle injury ahead of Euros

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic suffered an ankle injury in Bayern Munich's 4-2 defeat at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday.

"Alex twisted his ankle and will be examined in Munich to see if it's anything more serious," departing coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters.

Pavlovic had to be substituted after just over half an hour.

The 20-year-old midfielder, yet to be capped by Germany and also eligible for Serbia, is in the 27-man Germany squad for the home European Championship (June 14 to July 14). Coach Julian Nagelsmann has to cut one name from his squad before the tournament.