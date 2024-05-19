Germany's Pavlovic says he will be fine for Euros despite ankle tweak

Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic (L) and Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich at PreZero Arena. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has played down fears he could miss Euro 2024 after suffering an ankle injury in Bayern Munich's 4-2 defeat at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday.

"Alex twisted his ankle and will be examined in Munich to see if it's anything more serious," departing coach Thomas Tuchel had told reporters. Pavlovic had to be substituted after just over half an hour.

But the 20-year-old midfielder, yet to be capped by Germany and also eligible for Serbia, told Bild at a club end-of-season event on Sunday: "Everything is fine."

He is in the 27-man Germany squad for the home European Championship (June 14 to July 14). Coach Julian Nagelsmann has to cut one name from his squad before the tournament.