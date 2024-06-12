Germany's Pavlovic out of Euros with illness, Can called up instead

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been ruled out of Euro 2024 with illness and will be replaced in the squad by Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can.

"We wanted another central midfielder in the squad and have therefore decided to call up Emre Can. He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team," coach Julian Nagelsmann said in a statement on Wednesday.

Although the deadline for Euro squads had passed, teams are allowed to replace injured or ill players before their first match. Hosts Germany face Scotland in the Euro opener on Friday in Munich.

Bayern Munich's Pavlovic, 20, had missed Germany's first two training sessions at their Herzogenaurach base and had not even arrived at the camp due to an unspecified infection.

"At the moment I'm very sad that the dream of a home European Championship has been shattered! I wish the guys the greatest possible success! And I'll come back stronger!," he wrote on Instagram.

He said recently he would consider an operation on his problematic tonsils in July.

Pavlovic, who only broke through into the Bayern first team and Germany squad this season, was not expected to start matches.

Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and captain İlkay Gündoğan are set to be the main midfield trio.

"I think it's such a shame for Pavlo," his Germany and Bayern team mate Jamal Musiala told a news conference. "He will stay positive. We'll talk in the coming days."

Can, a former Germany squad regular, had a strong season for Champions League runners-up Dortmund and can also operate in defence.

The 30-year-old played the last of his 43 international matches last September in the 2-1 win over France under interim coach Rudi Völler.

Nagelsmann then took over as coach and had thus far overlooked the former Liverpool player, who has now got the nod ahead of Bayern's Leon Goretzka.

Pavlovic's absence on Wednesday led the official squad photograph to be postponed. It is now expected to take place on Thursday after Can arrives at the Bavarian base.

All other players were able to train.

Pavlovic has suffered a string of bad luck for Euro hosts Germany.

He had to pull out of a potential debut in March due to tonsillitis and missed the friendly wins over France and the Netherlands.

At the Euro warm-up camp at the end of May, Pavlovic joined team training a few days late. He then made his international debut as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Ukraine last week.

Pavlovic had decided in favour of Germany having also been eligible for Serbia. As he has yet to play a competitive game, Serbia would still theoretically be an option.

UEFA also announced on Wednesday that the Scotland game would be refereed by Frenchman Clément Turpin, 42.

Musiala is expected to partner Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz as two number 10s behind Kai Havertz against the Scots. Wirtz was asked in the news conference if the two playmakers would one day be on the same club team - with Bayern or Real Madrid both possibilities.

"That's a mean question," joked the 21-year-old Wirtz, who has just won a Bundesliga and German Cup double with Leverkusen, where he is contracted until 2027.

"I feel comfortable at Leverkusen, so I'm excited to see what happens in the future," he added before turning to Musiala on the podium. "We've joked from time to time that we'll play for the same club one day, but you can't predict that."

