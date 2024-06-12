Germany's Pavlovic out of Euros with illness, Can called up instead

Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic takes part at training in preparation for the EURO 2024 European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been ruled out of Euro 2024 with illness and will be replaced in the squad by Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can, the German Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich's Pavlovic, 20, has missed Germany's first two training sessions at their Herzogenaurach base and had not even arrived at the camp due to an unspecified infection.

Pavlovic, who only broke through into the Bayern first team and Germany squad this season, was not expected to start matches. Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and captain İlkay Gündoğan are set to be the midfield trio for the tournament opener against Scotland in Munich on Friday.

Can, a former Germany squad regular, had a strong season for Champions League runners-up Dortmund and can also operate in defence.

Germany's Jonathan Tah (L) and Benjamin Henrichs (R) stretch during a training session, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's national coach Julian Nagelsmann (C) follows a training session, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Christian Charisius/dpa