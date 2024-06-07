Germany's Neugebauer with decathlon world lead and national record

Germany's Leo Neugebauer in action during Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw competition of the Athletics World Championship at the National Athletics Center. Neugebauer moved to sixth in the decathlon all-time list and only narrowly missed the 9,000 points mark with a 2024 world lead 8,961 points at the NCAA Championships. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Germany's Leo Neugebauer moved to sixth in the decathlon all-time list and only narrowly missed the 9,000 points mark with a 2024 world lead 8,961 points at the NCAA Championships.

Competing for the University of Texas, the 23-year-old confirmed himself a top medal contender for the upcoming Paris Olympics as he improved his own national record by 125 points on Wednesday and Thursday in Eugene.

Unbelievable result

"It's unbelievable. I can't even describe how it feels. I can't put my thoughts into words," said Neugebauer who is known as Leo the German.

Neugebauer had a strong competition highlighted by a decathlon world best discus throw of 57.70 metres but he lacked energy in the concluding 1,500m to get to 9,000 points.

"I tried, I overtook people. But there are other disciplines where I can get the points,’ he said.

No limit for Neugebauer

Coach Jim Graham told broadcasters ARD he believes that going beyond 9,000 points, and more, is just a matter of time. Only four athletes have ever achieved this feat, with Frenchman Kevin Mayer the world record holder on 9,126 points.

"There is no limit for us. I don't want to build up any pressure but he can achieve what no one has ever done before," Graham said.

Next stop Olympics

Looking ahead at the Olympic decathlon competition on August 2 and 3, he said that "I am feeling great" in an expression of confidence that he can improve on his fifth-place finish from last year's world champioships.

"I have really invested a lot of work over the past two years," he said.

German national team coach Hallmann agreed as he told dpa that Neugebauer will embrace the Olympic spotlight.

"I have no more superlatives. This constant improvement in performance over the last two years is really special.

When you look at how Leo has continuously improved, it's amazing,’ Hallmann said.

"Leo loves the publicity. The more he becomes the favourite, the more he's in the spotlight. I think that spurs him on rather than putting him under pressure."