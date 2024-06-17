Germany's Neuer to consider international retirement after Euros

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference for the team, ahead of Wednesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match against Hungary. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is not ruling out international retirement but will not make a decision until after the Euro 2024 tournament.

"I don't want to reveal it now. I will think things over after the tournament," Neuer told reporters on Monday.

Neuer, 38, is playing his eighth major tournament at the home Euros. On Wednesday against Hungary, he is set to equal Italian Gianluigi Buffon's goalkeeper tournament record with a 17th match.

"That certainly sounds good," said Neuer, who can gain sole possession of the record in the final group match on Sunday against Switzerland.

Bayern Munich's Neuer has won 120 caps since a 2009 debut and has been number one between the posts from the 2010 World Cup onwards, winning the World Cup four years later in Brazil. But he could also not avoid group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Neuer was named number one by coach Julian Nagelsmann for the home Euros after missing most of 2023 with a leg fracture and not playing in the national team for 18 months.

He only returned for the final two Euro tune-up games but his status was questioned after several mistakes lately, with some saying back-up Marc Andre ter Stegen would be the better option.