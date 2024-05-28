Germany's Nations League home games in Düsseldorf, Munich, Freiburg

Germany players take part in a training session for the team at the Ernst Abbe Sports Field, as part of their preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany will play its Nations League home games later this year in Düsseldorf, Munich and Freiburg, the national federation DFB said on Tuesday.

Germany host Hungary in Düsseldorf on September 7, play the Netherlands on October 14 in Munich and Bosnia-Herzegovina on November 16 in Freiburg.

Their away games are September 10 in Amsterdam against the Dutch, October 11 in Zenica against Bosnia, and November 19 in Budapest against Hungary. The group winner reached the semi-finals.

Scheduled for later in the year is the qualifying group draw for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.