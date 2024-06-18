Germany's Nagelsmann not expecting another goalfest against Hungary

Germany's national coach Julian Nagelsmann leads a training session for the team, ahead of their Wednesday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match against Hungary. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann expects a tough test against a Hungary side with "extreme physicality" in their Euro 2024 Group A clash on Wednesday.

The tournament hosts are riding high after the 5-1 thrashing of Scotland in Friday's opener but Nagelsmann sought to calm expectations of another goalfest in Stuttgart.

"We don't expect to shoot every opponent out of the stadium," Nagelsmann told a news conference on Tuesday.

However, he does want to dominate like against the Scots as Germany look to pave the way to the last 16 with another win.

"We'll try to trouble Hungary in the same way," he said.

The Hungarians, who started the tournament with a 3-1 defeat by Switzerland, are under more pressure than the German team and are therefore dangerous, Nagelsmann added.

"But it's down to how we perform, how we get into the game," the 36-year-old said.

Hungary drew 2-2 with Germany at the Euros three years ago in Munich.

Earlier, Nagelsmann made a long speech to his players at the start of the final full training session at their base in northern Bavaria before travelling to Stuttgart.

Nagelsmann has all 26 players at his disposal but is unlikely to change his starting 11.

"We definitely want to win the group," Germany sporting director Rudi Völler said.

That won't already be possible on Wednesday, but Germany can clinch a place in the knock-outs with one game to spare if they beat Hungary and Switzerland don't lose against Scotland a few hours earlier.

Youngsters Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, now known as "Wusiala" in the German media, are hoping to dazzle again up front like they did against Scotland when each of them scored early.

"We are looking to become better with every match. And we will start the match against Hungary with the same intensity," Musiala said.

Seasoned midfielder Toni Kroos, who had 101 of his 102 passes against Scotland find a team-mate, said the game will determine whether Germany has the desired momentum.

"I don't know if you're already in the flow after one game. But if we carry that over into the next game, which will definitely be more difficult, because we're up against a team that's at least a class above Scotland, then we can talk about a flow," Kroos said.