Germany's Nagelsmann calls for nation's support, Sané fit for opener

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann appealed to the nation to back his side to the hilt as the hosts prepare to open Euro 2024 on Friday against Scotland.

Germany flopped in the last three major men's tournaments but optimism is growing among fans that they can perform better on home soil.

"I want us to unite as a country and cheer the German national team on, including in the stadium. It's hugely important. We have to utilize the home advantage we have somehow," Nagelsmann told a news conference in Munich on Thursday.

"So please be loud tomorrow. I'm happy when I can communicate with the players during the match. But tomorrow I won't mind if I can't because it's too loud in the stadium."

In terms of personnel, he can "draw from the full squad." Winger Leroy Sané is also "at 100% and pain-free after his groin injury. He is fully available."

The Bayern Munich wideman is not expected to start.

"Of course we have a first XI in mind," added Nagelsmann. It is important to give the regular players "a certain psychological security" so that mistakes "are also tolerated."

However, he said it is just as important to convey to the players in the rest of the squad "that training well is also worthwhile."

Nagelsmann said he could sense the excitement in his squad.

"When I look into the eyes of the players, I see a lot of confidence and belief. That's also what I'm asking for," the 36-year-old added. "Now I've got them on a bit of a leash. Tomorrow I'll let them go and let them run."

Earlier, Can joined the Germany squad for the official photograph, a day after being summoned.

The 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund captain takes the place of Bayern youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic, who has been ruled out of the tournament with an infection, which reports say is tonsillitis.

Can also takes Pavlovic's number 25 jersey. He is not in line to start against Scotland with Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan and Robert Andrich set to be the midfield trio.

Gündogan, who will captain Germany for the first time at a tournament, told reporters: "If we get off to a good start, we'll get momentum on our side. Then people will be much more positive and will be able to carry us even further."

Hungary and Switzerland are also in Group A.