Germany's modern pentathlon coach disqualified from Olympics for punching horse

Germany's modern pentathlon national team coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympic Games Saturday for punching a horse during competition.

Driving the news: The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) said in a statement the sport's governing body gave Kim Raisner a "black card" that rules her out of the remainder of the Olympics, after officials viewed video footage from Friday's showjumping round of the women's modern pentathlon event.

During the event, German rider Annika Schleu had struggled to control the horse Saint Boy — which refused to jump fences.

The UIPM said officials on its executive board reviewed footage that showed Raisner "appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist" during the competition in "violation" of the rules.

What they're saying: Germany's Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann said the coach had already been pulled from the men's individual competition. He called for "an urgent review of the incident," particularly in regards to animal protection.

