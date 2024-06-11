Germany's Kroos: Ending career with Euros title 'almost too cheesy'

Germany's Toni Kroos speaks during the team's press conference, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany veteran Toni Kroos would like to end his career with the Euro 2024 title on home soil, even though that would be "almost too cheesy."

Kroos retired from the national team after the 2018 World Cup, but returned to the squad during the international break in March.

He will retire after the Euros, after bidding farewell at his club Real Madrid with a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

"It would be almost too cheesy to end it with a Champions League and the Euros title. But I would still take it," he said on Tuesday after Germany's training session ahead of the tournament opener against Scotland in three days.

As for the national team, he said: "We are capable of beating any team," Kroos said, but he stressed that at the moment, only the first group stage game is on his mind.

"The game against Scotland won't be decisive yet, but it will be important. We have to be there," he said.

Pavlovic still not fit

Coach Julian Nagelsmann was still without Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic due to an infection. He had already missed Monday's training for the same reason and is said not to have rejoined the squad at all after the players had the weekend off.

The illness comes at the worst possible time for the midfielder who had missed his first call-up in March due to tonsillitis but won his maiden cap last week against Ukraine. Pavlovic said he was considering having his tonsils removed in summer.

All other 25 players were available. Two more training sessions are planned in Germany's base camp in Herzogenaurach before the squad travels on Thursday to Munich, where they face Scotland on Friday.

Kroos: We have to try to enjoy the tournament

Playing a tournament on home soil is special, but also brings extra pressure, which players should deal with sensibly, according to Kroos.

"A home tournament is even more special. We have a huge responsibility for the atmosphere in the country over the next few weeks. Knowing this pressure, we have to try to enjoy the whole thing," he said ahead of the Scotland game.

Even after his very successful career, which includes six Champions League titles and one World Cup, Kroos stressed that he's still hungry for more.

"Of course I'm hungry. That went hand in hand with the decision to come back because I'm hungry for success. If I didn't have the idea or fantasy, I wouldn't have done it," he said.

His three children Leon, Amelie and Fin will be in the stadium against Scotland, with what's considered normal expectations for kids.

"They haven't asked about the tactics yet, they don't really care. But of course they expect a win. Unfortunately, they're a bit spoilt by success, which means they haven't seen much of the national team in recent years," Kroos joked.

