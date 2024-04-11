Germany's Kerber to play doubles in Billie Jean King Cup return

German tennis player Angelique Kerber in action against Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles tennis match during Wimbledon Tennis tournament 2022. Frank Molter/dpa

Former world number one Angelique Kerber has been nominated for the doubles but not for singles action in her return to Billie Jean King Cup action for Germany in a first-round tie in Brazil.

Team captain Rainer Schüttler picked Tatjana Maria and Laura Siegemund to play two singles rubbers each in Sao Paulo on Friday and Saturday. The Brazilian players are world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Pigossi.

Kerber is to team up with Anna-Lena Friedsam in the doubles against Haddad Maia and Luisa Stefani in her comeback to the team from maternity leave.

The three-time grand slam champion Kerber gave birth to a daughter in February 2023 and returned to tennis at the start of the season, winning four of her 12 matches up to now.

"Tatjana and Laura have trained well here and are in good shape," Schüttler said.

Germany have won all previous five ties against Brazil in the team event, including a 3-1 last year in Stuttgart at the same stage.

The winner advances to the November finals in Seville, the loser goes into a relegation play-off.