Germany's Kerber not under pressure ahead of grass-court season

Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the Tennis WTA Stuttgart tour. Marijan Murat/dpa

Former world number one Angelique Kerber is going into her favourite tennis season - on grass - without any concrete goals in her first year on tour since returning from maternity leave.

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself. I just want to play a lot of matches and get fit, I'm not looking at the ranking," she said on Sunday ahead of the start of the German Open in Berlin.

It took the 2018 Wimbledon winner "several months" to get back into her rhythm, she said and added that she practised on a carpet and trained twice on grass in Berlin before Tuesday's match against Czech Republic Linda Noskova.

The Berlin Open, which takes place between the French Open and Wimbledon, will serve as a test for Kerber. Eight of the top 10 players in the world will be competing in the tournament.

"There will be very exciting matches, no matter which day. It's difficult to say who the top favourite is," Kerber said.

World number one Iga Swiatek, however, won't play in Germany as she preferred to rest after her French Open win.

Germany's Kerber also said that, after Wimbledon, she expects to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics thanks to her position in the ranking.

"Things didn't go as I expected at the French Open. There's still a chance for Paris this year," she said. She was eliminated from Roland Garros in the first round.