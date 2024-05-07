Germany's Kerber into Italian Open second round

Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the Tennis WTA Stuttgart tour. Former world number one Angelique Kerber reached the second round of the Italian Open after a strong 6-1, 6-0 win against American Lauren Davis on 07 May. Marijan Murat/dpa

Former world number one Angelique Kerber reached the second round of the Italian Open after a strong 6-1, 6-0 win against American Lauren Davis on Tuesday.

In the next round, the German will meet 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Kerber made her return to the tour this year after a 18-month maternity leave.

Recently, she didn't make it past the first round in Miami and Stuttgart. She then decided to take a short break to recover from a cold and "prepare properly for the clay court matches."