Germany's Kerber into Italian Open second round
Former world number one Angelique Kerber reached the second round of the Italian Open after a strong 6-1, 6-0 win against American Lauren Davis on Tuesday.
In the next round, the German will meet 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova.
Kerber made her return to the tour this year after a 18-month maternity leave.
Recently, she didn't make it past the first round in Miami and Stuttgart. She then decided to take a short break to recover from a cold and "prepare properly for the clay court matches."