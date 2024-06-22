Germany's Kerber confirms participation at 2024 Paris Olympics

German tennis player Angelique Kerber in action against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova during the women's Singles round of 32 at at the Steffi Graf Stadium. Andreas Gora/dpa

Germany's Angelique Kerber has secured participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I've fulfilled all the criteria, so to speak, and I'm looking forward to the Olympics after Wimbledon," she said on Saturday on the sidelines of a WTA tournament in Bad Homburg, which starts this weekend.

The German tennis federation DTB said that it will officially announce Kerber's nomination to the Olympic team on Tuesday and submit it to the German Olympic body DOSB.

The tennis competition at Paris 2024 will be played from July 27 to August 4 on the Roland Garros clay.

Kerber won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. In Paris, the former world number one would be competing at the Olympic Games for the third time. She had always described her participation as a major goal after her 18-month maternity leave.

But before Wimbledon, starting on July 1, and the Olympics, Kerber faces Russia's Diana Schneider in the first round on the Bad Homburg grass on Monday.

"I've never played against her before. I think it will be a completely even duel," Kerber said.