Germany's Kerber coasts into third round in Rome

Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the Tennis WTA Stuttgart tour. Former world number one Angelique Kerber reached the second round of the Italian Open after a strong 6-1, 6-0 win against American Lauren Davis on 07 May. Marijan Murat/dpa

Former world number one Angelique Kerber is finding form two and a half weeks before the start of the French Open.

The three-time Grand Slam winner easily beat Russian number 17 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0 in Rome on Thursday to reach the third round of the clay-court event.

Germany's Kerber seamlessly followed on from her strong performance in the first round against American Lauren Davis, whom she defeated 6-1, 6-0.

In the first set on Thursday, she managed the decisive break for 5-3 and the 36-year-old was unstoppable in the second, converting her first match point after just 70 minutes.

This is Kerber's first tournament since Stuttgart in April, when she lost to Britain's Emma Raducanu in the first round due to a cold.

Kerber returned to the tour at the turn of the year after an 18-month maternity leave. The French Open is the only major she has yet to win.