Germany's injured Gnabry is almost certainly out of Euros

Munich's Serge Gnabry (C) lies injured on the ground during the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Winger Serge Gnabry is set to miss Germany's home European Championship.

He suffered a torn left hamstring in the Champions League semi-final defeat against Real Madrid and will miss the last two Bundesliga games of the season, his club Bayern Munich said in a statement on Friday.

The Bavarians have not predicted how long the 28-year-old will be out for but such an injury usually takes several weeks to heal.

Gnabry, who last played for the national team in November in the defeats against Turkey and Austria, has been out of action several times already this season with hip problems, a broken forearm, a brief illness and muscle issues.

Germany open Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14 and given the success of his squad in the March warm-ups, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is set to omit Gnabry if he will not be fit initially.