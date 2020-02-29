American Dygert wins pursuit title in new world record

America's Chloe Dygert celebrates Gold and setting a new world record America's Chloe Dygert celebrates Gold and setting a new world record (AFP Photo/Odd ANDERSEN)

Berlin (AFP) - American cycling star Chloe Dygert won the women's pursuit title at the track world championships in a new world record time on Saturday.

The 23-year-old cross-discipline champion trimmed more than three seconds off the old 3km time set in 2018, winning the world title in 3min 16.937sec.

The American pulverised German rival Lisa Brennauer, who came in over six seconds adrift.

The women's 3km pursuit is not on the Olympic roster but Dygert aims to race the team pursuit in Tokyo as well as the road race individual time-trial.

Dygert, 23, who is coached by three-time Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong, stunned the road race circuit by beating Dutch duo Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten to take gold in the world time-trial in Yorkshire last September.

Earlier Saturday Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich was given a standing ovation on her victory lap at the Berlin Velodrome after she won the women's 500m time trial.

It was the 20-year-old's second gold of the championships after she also helped Germany win the women's team event on the opening day.

"I tried so, so hard and in the end it was a very fast time," said Friedrich.

- Spectacular crash -

The Netherlands won a fifth gold of the championships in the women's 30km relay event, the Madison, a race which featured a spectacular crash where Poland's Daria Pikulik was accidentally run over by a Chinese racer after a fall.

Dutch pair veteran Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters clinched the marathon event, named after the Madison Square Garden venue in New York, where the convoluted touch-and-go tag-relay, further complicated by points being allocated every ten laps, debuted.

Frenchman Benjamin Thomas emerged as the winner of the men's multi-discipline Omnium event beating Dutch star Jan Willem van Schip and Britain's Matthew Walls.