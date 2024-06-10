Germany's Füllkrug dismisses injury speculation, backs Neuer

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug takes part in a press conference, as part of preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug has dismissed injury speculation as the team started final preparations for Friday's Euro 2024 opener against Scotland.

Speculation about Füllkrug's fitness had arisen after he played as a substitute in Friday's 2-1 victory over Greece.

Füllkrug said on Monday he had "frighteningly received a few messages" at the weekend that he had knee problems.

"I'm fine, I don't know where it's coming from. At 31, there's always a niggle somewhere," the Borussia Dortmund player said.

Füllkrug, who has 11 goals from 16 caps, said he has to accept his role as back-up for Arsenal's Kai Havertz who has his "maximum support" as preferred forward of coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"I'm more of an employee. The coach has the upper hand," he said.

Füllkrug added that the whole team is behind first choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer despite some recent mistakes that sparked a debate whether Marc Andre ter Stegen wouldn't be the better choice.

"We have a clear hierarchy in the team. We are spoiled in the goalkeeper position. Manu gives every team incredible support. We are all totally behind him," Füllkrug said.

Nagelsmann named Neuer first choice in March and will not change his mind, a decision also welcomed by former Germany coach Berti Vogts and ex-goalkeeper Andreas Köpke.

Köpke told dpa that Nagelsmann "must stick to his decision" because "a goalkeeper also needs some security."

Vogts added: "The defenders are used to playing with Manu. It is very important that there is a certain order in defence. It speaks for the coach that he is giving Manu this trust."

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug takes part in a press conference, as part of preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Christian Charisius/dpa