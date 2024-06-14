Germany's biggest ever win...

At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
Hernández was previously suspended in 2021 for betting on MLS games.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Man City discarded West Ham and did what no other club had ever done in the 124-year history of English soccer.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
There is no common thread, no coherent explanation for six Champions League titles in 11 years.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight Conor McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler.