Germany's Bauhaus claims Saudi Tour lead with third-stage win

Riyadh (AFP) - German Phil Bauhaus grabbed the overall lead of the Saudi Tour on Thursday with victory in a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage in Riyadh.

The 25-year-old was given an excellent lead-out by Bahrain-McLaren teammates Heinrich Haussler and Mark Cavendish before pipping Reinardt Janse van Rensburg on the line after the 119km ride from King Saud University.

Bauhaus now leads former pace-setter Rui Costa by three seconds in the overall standings with two stages remaining.

Friday's fourth stage is a hilly 137km run from Wadi Namar Park back to King Saud University.

Saudi Tour third-stage results on Thursday:

1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) 119km in 2hrs 48min 27sec, 2. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA/NTT) s.t., 3. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) s.t., 4. Carlos Barbero Cuesta (ESP/MOV) s.t., 5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) s.t.

Overall standings

1. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) 11hrs 12min 56sec, 2. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) at 03sec, 3. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) 08sec, 4. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) 12sec, 5. Heinrich Haussler (AUS/BAH) 13sec