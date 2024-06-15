Germany's 3 best players from stunning Euro 2024 opening win

Hosts Germany opened their Euro 2024 campaign in some style after hammering Scotland 5-1 in Munich, with a number of Julian Nagelsmann's players putting in top drawer performances.

The hosts wasted no time in laying down a marker to the rest of Europe's elite, opening the scoring just ten minutes into the game thanks to a classy finish from Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.

Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz put the game out of Scotland's reach before the half-time interval, and things got better thanks to Niklas Fullkrug's stunning half-volley. Not even an Antonio Rudiger own goal could dampen Germany's spirits, and they put the cherry on top of the cake when Emre Can's deflected effort nestled into the bottom corner of Angus Gunn's goal.

It was quite the display from Germany, but three stars stood head and shoulders above the rest...

Florian Wirtz

21-year-old Wirtz became the youngest ever German player to score in a European Championship when he swept the ball past Gunn just ten minutes in.

The attacking midfielder has just enjoyed an incredible title-winning season with Leverkusen, putting himself on the map as one of world football's best young talents.

He danced around Scotland's defence, drifting into pockets of space with ease, and his link-up play with Havertz and Musiala was a joy to behold.

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala's performance was borderline perfection against Scotland, as the 21-year-old ran Steve Clarke's team ragged.

What astonished many was just how good Musiala was with the ball at his feet. He burst forward time and again with pace and power, yet never once looked likely to lose control of the ball, and demonstrated an intelligence that belies his tender years.

Comparisons were made to Ronaldinho and Kaka after the game - some company for Musiala to be in - but weirdly it didn't feel like an overreaction. Yes, Scotland were poor and not aggressive enough with their press, but it likely wouldn't have mattered against a player who looks destined to head to the very top of the game.

England's loss is very much Germany's gain, and club side Bayern Munich probably can't believe just how special their precocious young talent is.

Most players who announce their retirement from all forms of football are probably past it in some way, shape or form. But that couldn't be further from the truth in the case of Toni Kroos, who remains a master of his craft.

The 34-year-old intends to hang it all up at the conclusion of the tournament, but there will undoubtedly be calls for Kroos to perform a U-turn after this display. Germany's young players made an impression, but it was the veteran who called the shots against Scotland and dictated play.

Kroos failed to complete just one of his 102 passes on the night, many of which saw him spread the play out wide with tremendous poise and precision. Scotland had no answers - they're not the first and certainly won't be the last - and could only look in awe as they aimlessly chased Kroos' shadow.