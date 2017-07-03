Germany’s young squad comes of age in Confed Cup triumph

Die MannschaftThe conveyor belt which exists for the sole purpose of spitting out world-class German footballing talent has done it again: another golden generation seems ready to take center stage after the reigning world champions claimed the 2017 Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Having used what’s been referred to as a “B-team” squad made up of youngsters seeking their first taste of international competition (not a single player on the 23-man squad was 30 years of age), manager Joachim Loew can, and likely will, begin the process of transitioning away from the group that won the 2014 World Cup as he sets his sights on defending the crown 347 days from now in Russia.

After the game, Germany’s all-time winningest manager (102 victories, in 141 games managed) was predictably pleased with the result of his gamble — quotes from the Guardian:

“The fact that these young players have won this trophy is a historic achievement. It’s unique in Germany history. It is just outstanding: players with so little international experience, with so few caps in other final matches, have been playing at the top level of quality.”

Loew, who’ll begin his 12th year in charge of Germany 10 days from Sunday’s triumph in Saint Petersburg, has proven himself the lone exception to the widely accepted rule that national team managers should hold the job for no more than one four-year World Cup cycle. He, and his homeland, are better with every passing year, and it’ll be unfathomably difficult to look past Die Mannschaft again next summer.

