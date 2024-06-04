Germany and world champions Spain qualify for Euro 2025

Germany finished as runners-up at the last Women's European Championship in 2022, when they were beaten by hosts England in the final [Getty Images]

World champions Spain booked their place in the Euro 2025 finals as they joined rival trophy hopefuls Germany in coming through qualifying on Tuesday.

Spain sealed a ticket to the tournament in Switzerland with a dramatic 3-2 win at home against Denmark.

The Danes led 2-0 in Tenerife, but three goals in the final 16 minutes engineered a remarkable Spanish turnaround.

An Irene Paredes double and Lucia Garcia's stoppage-time winner provided the heroics for Spain, who beat England in the 2023 World Cup final.

Montse Tome's side have won all four of their qualifying matches in Group A2 so far, putting them eight points clear of third-placed Belgium.

The top two sides in the League A pools of Euro 2025 qualifying reach the finals automatically.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's 3-1 win away to Poland in Group A4 confirmed the eight-time European champions as the first side to successfully navigate the qualification process.

Poland took the lead in Gdynia through Dominika Grabowska; however, Germany scored three times after the break.

Lea Schuller netted twice while Klara Buhl scored the other, as the Germans put a disappointing group-stage exit at the World Cup behind them to sail through qualifying with a 100% record from their opening four games.

Switzerland are the other team guaranteed to be at the tournament, as the host nation.