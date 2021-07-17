Germany walks off field after player allegedly faced racist insult from opponent on Honduras

Germany walked off the field Saturday during an Olympic warmup game against Honduras over allegations of racial abuse. The German team left the contest with five minutes remaining after defender Jordan Torunarigha was reportedly racially insulted by a player on Honduras, according to the Associated Press.

Germany's coach Stefan Kuntz and Torunarigha's club, Hertha Berlin, agreed with the decision to walk off the field. Kuntz said it was "not an option to keep playing" if a player on the team is racially abused. Hertha Berlin said the move was "the only correct decision."

Kuntz added the Honduras team came over and apologized following the incident.

The Honduran soccer federation acknowledged the allegations of racial abuse, but said the issue occurred as a result of "a misunderstanding on the field."

The contest ended in a 1-1 tie.

Germany set to play first Olympic game Thursday

The match against Honduras was Germany's final tuneup before the Olympics. The team will take on Brazil on July 22. Brazil is in Group D with Brazil, Ivory Coast and Saudia Arabia. Germany will take on the Saudia Arabian team July 25 and the Ivory Coast team July 28.

Jordan Torunarigha reportedly received racial abuse from a player on Honduras. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

