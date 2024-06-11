Germany vs Scotland: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

If the sight of John McGinn yelping in delight and slapping his thighs as he danced around in a traditional Bavarian ceremony is anything to go by, Scotland have arrived in Germany for EURO 2024 in good spirits.

Now comes the hard bit: facing the hosts in Munich in the opening game of the tournament in a ridiculously tough Group A.

[ MORE: Everything you need for EURO 2024 ]

Germany have improved the closer they've got to the big kick off and Julian Nagelsmann will be delighted to see where his team is at as expectations rise. But Germany will be severely tested in the group stage with a robust Scotland, dangerous Hungary and savvy Switzerland to come. The likes of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane will lead the charge, while Antonio Rudiger, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer provide invaluable experience.

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 ]

Scotland will see a draw in this opener against Germany as a massive result, especially as Steve Clarke has lost so many key players to injuries over the last few weeks. The Tartan Army will be in fine voice in Munich as they celebrate reaching just their second major tournament in the last 26 years. But Clarke wants Scotland to advance out of the group unlike their return to the big time at EURO 2020 when they limped out at the group stage.

How to watch Germany vs Scotland, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (June 14)

Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Germany team news, focus

Nagelsmann has found a lovely mix of youth and experience in his lineup with Gundogan, Kroos and Pascal Gross the creative and experienced hub of this team. Kai Havertz, Musiala, Sane, Wirtz and Niclas Fullkrug provide the main attacking threats and Germany seem to have timed their rise to perfection as they've taken their time to gel under Nagelsmann. Defensively there are a few concerns but with the home fans behind them, many are tipping Germany to make a deep run, once again.

Scotland team news, focus

Losing Lyndon Dykes, Nathan Patterson, Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey to injury has been a big blow for Clarke but Scotland have enough experience throughout their team to put in a solid, sturdy display against Germany. Captain Andy Robertson has won it all, John McGinn is a leader in midfield, with Callum McGregor and Billy Gilmour busy alongside him and Kieran Tierney dependable in defense. Where will the goals come from? That has been the big issue for this side as Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland are tasked with providing the threat up top. If Manchester United's Scott McTominay can shake off his injuries then he will be a pivotal player in the final third too, and if Scotland can hang in this game they will be dangerous from set pieces and on the counter.

Germany vs Scotland prediction

This will be a tighter game than most expect and Scotland will sit deep in a 5-4-1 formation, but Germany's extra attacking nous will get them over the line. Just. Germany 2-1 Scotland.